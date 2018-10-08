EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors without licence

news

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOC0) has arrested 2 directors of Wealth Drive Ghana Limited for operating an illegal finance house.

The financial institution does not have license from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This means that the 2, Michael Badu Mpere and Gideon Nketiah, were receiving deposits from the public without regulatory permits.

A Deputy Executive Director of EOCO in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Nana Antwi, said they retrieved customer applications forms, agreement certificates and a list of customers’ payment schedules from their offices after a thorough search.

“They admitted to operating a finance house without the requisite licences from the BoG and the SEC when we interrogated them”, Mr Antwi said.

“They have also indicated that Wealth Drive Ghana is a subsidiary of Wealth Drive South Africa,” he added.

Wealth Drive Ghana started operating at the beginning of the year. It has about 1,000-customer base and already made some interest payments to some customers.

The company takes deposits through referrals from other customers and these are traded on the South African stock market.

Customers pay their investment deposits into the company’s account in a bank and show evidence of payment before they fill forms to qualify for interest payments.

The funds are then transferred to the parent company in South Africa where the money was traded in other foreign currencies on the South African Stock Exchange.

At the last check, he said, the company had paid interest of 20 to 35 per cent every month to customers on a minimum deposit of GHc5,000.

Wealth Drive Ghana was incorporated at the Registrar-General’s Department on February 1, 2018 to operate as an import and export company and later amended the nature of its business to include the management of funds and forex trading.

This is happening at a time where the BoG and SEC have warned the general public to desist from investing in financial institutions that offer outrageous interest rates.

The regulatory bodies have also indicated that it will not be responsible for the payment of monies to clients who lose their principles in such dealings.