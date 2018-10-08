Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors without licence


Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors without licence

A Deputy Executive Director of EOCO in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Nana Antwi, said they retrieved customer applications forms, agreement certificates and a list of customers’ payment schedules from their offices after a thorough search.

  • Published:
play

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOC0) has arrested 2 directors of Wealth Drive Ghana Limited for operating an illegal finance house.

The financial institution does not have license from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This means that the 2, Michael Badu Mpere and Gideon Nketiah, were receiving deposits from the public without regulatory permits.

A Deputy Executive Director of EOCO in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Nana Antwi, said they retrieved customer applications forms, agreement certificates and a list of customers’ payment schedules from their offices after a thorough search.

READ ALSO: 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez

“They admitted to operating a finance house without the requisite licences from the BoG and the SEC when we interrogated them”, Mr Antwi said.

“They have also indicated that Wealth Drive Ghana is a subsidiary of Wealth Drive South Africa,”  he added.

Wealth Drive Ghana started operating at the beginning of the year. It has about 1,000-customer base and already made some interest payments to some customers.

The company takes deposits through referrals from other customers and these are traded on the South African stock market.

Customers pay their investment deposits into the company’s account in a bank and show evidence of payment before they fill forms to qualify for interest payments.

The funds are then transferred to the parent company in South Africa where the money was traded in other foreign currencies on the South African Stock Exchange.

READ ALSO: Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today

At the last check, he said, the company had paid interest of 20 to 35 per cent every month to customers on a minimum deposit of GHc5,000.

Registration date

Wealth Drive Ghana was incorporated at the Registrar-General’s Department on February 1, 2018 to operate as an import and export company and later amended the nature of its business to include the management of funds and forex trading.

This is happening at a time where the BoG and SEC have warned the general public to desist from investing in financial institutions that offer outrageous interest rates.

The regulatory bodies have also indicated that it will not be responsible for the payment of monies to clients who lose their principles in such dealings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Doing Business With China: 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez
Jobberman: Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today! Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Kotoka International Airport: Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today
Gold Dealership: ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm
Financial Crisis: Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks
Recognition: DigiCut win big at the SME Ghana 2017 Awards ceremony Recognition DigiCut win big at the SME Ghana 2017 Awards ceremony

Recommended Videos

Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28



Top Articles

1 Economy Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov'tbullet
2 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges...bullet
3 Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banksbullet
4 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 todaybullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 Merchandise GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a big...bullet
8 Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in Ghana...bullet
9 Gold Dealership Menzgold postpones dividend payments...bullet
10 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Housing deficit Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit
Education In Ghana Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP
Economy of Ghana ‘You can lecture on economy; but reality will expose you’ – Mahama mocks Bawumia
Producer Price Gov’t says local cocoa farmers have the best deal globally
X
Advertisement