Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP


Education In Ghana Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP

The acting Chairman of AFAG, Arnold Boateng, said the governing party must ensure that Ghanaians do not as much economic hardships as they were facing before they took power.

  • Published:
play

Pressure group Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said that the implementation of Free SHS by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not guarantee that the party will have a second term in office.

Speaking on Radio360, the acting Chairman of AFAG, Arnold Boateng, said the party in power must ensure that Ghanaians are able to make ends meet as economic hardship presently in the country is being felt by many with businesses and importers reeling under harsh taxes and import duties.

“Times are really difficult and there is need for the government to be wary and make amends early enough before it is too late else Ghanaians will rule the NPP out which will cost them in the next elections, there is no doubt about that."

READ ALSO: UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy

“AFAG told John Mahama that times are hard but he did not pay heed and it is the same thing on going now as the President has admitted himself that times are hard; I can tell you plainly that free  senior high school cannot win the NPP the next elections because when people are going to vote, they will look at how they can make ends meet at that material moment and I hope the President will spend more on infrastructure and create jobs for people so they can earn some money ” he added.

However, Mr Boateng denied claims that the group has become silent after the NPP won power.

READ ALSO: Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers

He explained that they are restructuring and organising the group.

AFAG was outspoken during the term of the NDC but appears to have toned down under the NPP government. Critics of the group have blamed the silence on the fact that most of their members are loyalists of the ruling party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Economy of Ghana: ‘You can lecture on economy; but reality will expose you’ – Mahama mocks Bawumia Economy of Ghana ‘You can lecture on economy; but reality will expose you’ – Mahama mocks Bawumia
Producer Price: Gov’t says local cocoa farmers have the best deal globally Producer Price Gov’t says local cocoa farmers have the best deal globally
Teachers Arrears: Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers Teachers Arrears Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers
Gold Dealership: Menzgold postpones dividend payments again; shuts its offices Gold Dealership Menzgold postpones dividend payments again; shuts its offices
Social Security: SSNIT assures public that their contributions are safe Social Security SSNIT assures public that their contributions are safe
Tariff Review: PURC urges public not to panic over impending tariff review Tariff Review PURC urges public not to panic over impending tariff review

Recommended Videos

Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist



Top Articles

1 Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRObullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold denies that it is paying 50% principal to...bullet
3 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to...bullet
4 Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation...bullet
5 Ghana To The World Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s...bullet
6 Personal Computer 5 things to consider before buying a used laptopbullet
7 Gold Dealership Menzgold postpones dividend payments again;...bullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of...bullet
10 Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t...bullet

Top Videos

1 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Collapsed Banks Cost of banking sector cleanup hits almost GH¢13bn
Staff Agitation PMMC staff demonstrate, demand removal of MD
Banking Sector Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks
Judicial Service Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary
X
Advertisement