Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP

Pressure group Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said that the implementation of Free SHS by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not guarantee that the party will have a second term in office.

Speaking on Radio360, the acting Chairman of AFAG, Arnold Boateng, said the party in power must ensure that Ghanaians are able to make ends meet as economic hardship presently in the country is being felt by many with businesses and importers reeling under harsh taxes and import duties.

“Times are really difficult and there is need for the government to be wary and make amends early enough before it is too late else Ghanaians will rule the NPP out which will cost them in the next elections, there is no doubt about that."

“AFAG told John Mahama that times are hard but he did not pay heed and it is the same thing on going now as the President has admitted himself that times are hard; I can tell you plainly that free senior high school cannot win the NPP the next elections because when people are going to vote, they will look at how they can make ends meet at that material moment and I hope the President will spend more on infrastructure and create jobs for people so they can earn some money ” he added.

However, Mr Boateng denied claims that the group has become silent after the NPP won power.

He explained that they are restructuring and organising the group.

AFAG was outspoken during the term of the NDC but appears to have toned down under the NPP government. Critics of the group have blamed the silence on the fact that most of their members are loyalists of the ruling party.