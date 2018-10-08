news

There’s a lot of frightful stories about the work scene, which frighten many young, fresh graduates. Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today.

As a deeply religious country, spending the most time in church praying for a job is the norm. The funny bit is the part where the bible talks of the lazy man not eating, is obviously forgotten. Seems most young graduates expect God to drop work positions in their laps just as he dropped manner for the Israelites.

Newsflash, the part of God’s business model is outdated. New settings require that we work and eat the fruits of our labour. School is over and a new phase of your life is just beginning. It is called ‘Employee/employer’. Thus we must work hard for that dream job, we’ve always wanted.

The job hunt began long before you. The job scene is fierce and only the strongest are known to survive. Follow these tips to land your dream job today!

Improve your CV

As a young, fresh graduate your CV is very important. It represents a mental picture of you as an employee to your potential employers. Do not send out a mass CV ever, this could cost you your dream job. Tailor your resume to fit the specific job you are applying for. Keep it concise and straight to the point. Highlight skills which best befits the job description. And any other experiences which are in line with the company goals. Or take your game one notch up by creating a digital CV. This would put you ahead of your colleagues, especially if you applied to technology inclined company.

Have a plan

Tales of long walks in the scorching sun, rude receptionist or downright refusal is rampant in our National Service routines. The solution to this predicament is to make a plan. Schedule your routes to maximize productivity, save and transport fare. This makes appear calm, composed and in charge of the situation. Rather than face your to-be employers looking miserable and frustrated. That you surely get you to lose your dream job.

Be prepared

How many times have people been called out of the blue for an interview? It happens all the time. And most graduates miss out on opportunities because they don’t remember anything about the company and neither go for their interview prepared. You can create a job hunt spreadsheet to keep track of all the companies you’ve submitted your CV or gone for an interview. Try as much as possible to create space for this kind of situation forehand. Get your interview skills and appearance ready at all times for your dream job. Don’t be caught unaware.

Finding the right job

Do not limit yourself to conventional job searches. Go beyond the ads sections of newspapers and vacancy posters plastered around. Thanks to technology, there’s a wider scope for job hunting. Make sure of social media aside posting those amazing pictures and intriguing words of thought. Also, take advantage of the numerous job sites online today. Even local Telco’s also provide job updates usually at a small fee. People not only find love in weird places, but they also find their dream jobs too.

Build relationships

Networking is very important in the corporate environment. Attend seminars, workshops related to your field or even join social media discussions to build a presence. LinkedIn is one of such social media platforms to build a professional company. You never know who knows who?

Want a job? Go to Jobberman Ghana. Your dream job awaits you.