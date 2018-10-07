Pulse.com.gh logo
GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a big bang in November


GAME is a highly celebrated retailer of general domestic merchandise and non-perishable groceries for homes, for leisure and for business use - an important category which has been absent in the ARC product offer for a long time. 

  • Published:
The popular general merchandise store, GAME, opens its fourth outlet in Ghana at the Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) in November, according to management sources at the Ga North Municipality’s busiest destination for shopping and recreation.

“Everything’s underway for a grand opening of GAME here (at Achimota Retail Centre) following the store’s taking of B/O occupancy last Thursday,” Jonathan Lotter, the Broll Portfolio Executive for AttAfrica, told reporters today.

“Fit out operations are fervently in progress and judging by the pace of work, we can expect that Game’s doors would open to our customers and patrons latest by the end of November and of course ready for the rest of the approaching festive season,” Lotter disclosed.

South Africa-based GAME is a subsidiary of Massmart Holdings of South Africa, Africa’s third largest distributor of consumer goods and the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies. GAME has multiple stores in eleven African countries and is continually opening new stores across the continent.

Ghanaians have known and experienced GAME since 2007, but on a rather limited scale, as until last year, there was only one GAME store in the country, located at the Accra Mall. Game opened a second store in Ghana as an anchor tenant at the Kumasi City Mall, in Kumasi on April 20, 2017 and, only last week, announced its highly anticipated arrival at Accra’s biggest shopping centre, West Hills Mall.

Popularly known by locals as Achimota Mall, Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome near St John’s Grammar School, off the Accra-Nsawam Highway and serves residents in the majority of communities within the Ga North Municipality, including Tantra Hills, Ashongman and Kwabenya Estates, Dome and the Achimota township.

Marketing Manager, Anthony Asamoah must be just as excited as the Centre’s numerous customers and patrons, as he told reporters that GAME’s entry to Achimota Retail Centre would completely change the dynamics of shopping at the centre.

“Our customers are extremely delighted about the arrival of Game here. Some say they consider Game as an exceptional shopping venue because the store stocks almost everything – from home décor, household gadgets, electronics, electricals and even groceries. Game is indeed a true one-stop shop which would meet a wide range of needs of our customers,” Asamoah said.   

When GAME opens at Achimota Retail Centre next month as expected, it will bring the total number of GAME stores in Ghana to four, including the massive 3,500 square metre large trading outlet expected to open later this month (October) at West Hills Mall.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

