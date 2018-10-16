Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa


GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa

This is the second time GCB Bank has won this award.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GCB Bank play

GCB Bank

The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA) has adjudged GCB Bank the Most Compliant Focused Bank in Africa at the just ended Africa Compliance Professional awards (ACCPA) in Luanda, Angola.

This is the second time GCB Bank has won this award.

The awards ceremony is to climax a two-day conference for Compliance Professionals in Africa under the theme “Improving Risk and Compliance Standards in Africa” in Luanda, Angola.

READ ALSO: GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

GCB Bank beat competition from FNB South Africa, Bank of Ghana and Banco BNI of Angola.

The Chief Compliance Officer of the Bank Osman Abudulai received the award on behalf of the company.

Osman Abudulai was also adjudged the Anti-Money laundering professional of the year for his leadership role in GCB’s fight against money laundering.

READ ALSO: IES predicts fuel increase again

ACCPA is a continental network of experienced and certified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing Professionals working on the ground in the African sub-region.

ACCPA currently has over 3,000 members in 46 countries. GCB is Ghana's largest indigenous Bank with 183 branches spread across the country.

The Bank has incorporated policies, procedures, and solutions that have enabled it to meet the regulator’s requirements as well as contributing to the global fight against financial crime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
IES predicts fuel increase again IES predicts fuel increase again
Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Report Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Report
Human interface still important in customer service — Vodafone Director Human interface still important in customer service — Vodafone Director
Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister
Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in October Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in October

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends
Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO



Top Articles

1 Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in Octoberbullet
2 Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Reportbullet
3 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Menzgold Issues Here’s why high profile Menzgold customers are...bullet
7 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins on Oct. 15bullet
8 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet
9 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following...bullet

Business

Mobile Money Interoperability Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark
Menzgold Suit SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court
Forbes List Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018
Accra Mall Collapse Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday
X
Advertisement