George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO


Information available to Pulse.com.gh indicates that he officially tendered in his resignation letter on Thursday.

Public Relations Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, George Quaye, has reportedly resigned from his role with the company.

READ ALSO: Menzgold denies that it is paying 50% principal to its clients

George Quaye was appointed as Head of Communications at gold dealership firm in August, following the company's standoff with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although his appointment came as a shock to many due to his entertainment background, he started off on a bright note by engaging the media on Menzgold’s dealings.

Just over a week ago, he was present and spoke at the press conference where Menzgold announced the schedule for payment of deposits to customers.

READ ALSO: Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends

It is, therefore, unknown what may have caused the entertainment pundit to part ways with the gold dealership firm at this moment.

Meanwhile, George Quaye is still the Head of Communications at production and event company, Charter House, where he has worked for almost 12 years.

