Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgold

The resignation of the George Quaye as PRO for Menzgold is a big blow for the gold dealership firm and its public image.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

When notices of George Quaye’s appointment as Public Relations Officer of Menzgold hit the air out of the blue, it was received with mixed perception and much surprise, raising a few eyebrows.

This was primarily because of George Quaye’s background in entertainment, grounded experience as a TV host and, most importantly, the timing of his appointment.

His appointment came at a time when the organization he was to represent has had itself deeply sunk in the web of crises with the financial mammoths of the country – the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ ALSO: Menzgold Suit: SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court

The battle had already been fought and partially lost in the court of public opinion after financial experts’ opinions did not favour Menzgold, some even describing their dealings as a “PONZI SCHEME”.

play (George Quaye)

 

This. coupled with Joy News journalist Israel Laryea’s reportage, put the gold dealership firm at the mercy social media banter.

There were, however, few others who backed Menzgold, suggesting that the modus of the BoG was more of a manhunt.

Some pointed to the current spate of unemployment and economic hardship in the country, insisting the BoG should rather find a flexible way of dealing with the situation in order to save the many jobs that will be lost should Menzgold go down.

Just the other day, news stories went buzzing with screaming headlines:

“MENZGOLD HIRES UK LAW FIRM TO BATTLE SEC OVER SUSPENSION ORDER”

“MENZGOLD HIRES INTERNATIONAL LAW FIRM TO JOIN BATTLE AGAINST SEC”

Winning the case against the regulatory body in court is key for the survival of Menzgold. But even more important for the company is winning the case in the court of public opinion, as well as getting back the trust of customers and the citizenry at large.

That is why the resignation of the PRO George Quaye is a big blow for the organization and its public image.

READ ALSO: Menzgold Issues: Pay 50% of principal in 1 month or face our wrath - Clients to Menzgold

play

As a PRO appointed within the crises period, it is obvious to tell what his mandate was – to instil confidence into the clientele and other relevant publics and salvage the sinking image of Menzgold.

As a Public Relations Director of an organization, one does not only work to give a good image but also functions as the ethical conscience of the company one represents. In line with this, George’s abrupt resignation sends very negative signals to the stakeholders of Menzgold, causing it even more reputational damage than before.

It very important to employ experienced Corporate Communicators with the appropriate background and field experience to man Corporate Communications Departments.

However, it is becoming the norm lately to find some journalists jump into corporate communications after a few successful years in the field of journalism. While some may be highly successful, others may not and that is when it becomes very expensive to fix a square peg in a round hole.

READ ALSO: Menzgold Issues: Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment

But in a field where the least hiccup could affect the entire image and cause extensive reputational damage to an organization, this should never be the case.

PR is no substitute for journalism, and that is what Menzgold and George Quaye have just found out.

 

The writer, Edwin Abanga is a  Communications Assistant

Email: eabanga21@gmail.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Finance: MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Jerry Ahmed Shaib appointed as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority Jerry Ahmed Shaib appointed as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority
Gov’t outlines measures to get more women in mining sector Gov’t outlines measures to get more women in mining sector
Producer Price inflation drops to 5.6 % in September 2018 Producer Price inflation drops to 5.6 % in September 2018
Dismissed Trasacco staff demand full severance package Dismissed Trasacco staff demand full severance package
MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment



Top Articles

1 Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruitsbullet
2 MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay morebullet
3 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources...bullet
6 Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Reportbullet
7 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
8 Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruitsbullet
9 Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO...bullet
10 Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiverbullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP government has done a lot in 20 months – Bawumia
GCB Bank
GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa
GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
IES predicts fuel increase again
X
Advertisement