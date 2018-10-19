George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgold

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

When notices of George Quaye’s appointment as Public Relations Officer of Menzgold hit the air out of the blue, it was received with mixed perception and much surprise, raising a few eyebrows.

This was primarily because of George Quaye’s background in entertainment, grounded experience as a TV host and, most importantly, the timing of his appointment.

His appointment came at a time when the organization he was to represent has had itself deeply sunk in the web of crises with the financial mammoths of the country – the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ ALSO: Menzgold Suit: SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court

The battle had already been fought and partially lost in the court of public opinion after financial experts’ opinions did not favour Menzgold, some even describing their dealings as a “PONZI SCHEME”.

This. coupled with Joy News journalist Israel Laryea’s reportage, put the gold dealership firm at the mercy social media banter.

There were, however, few others who backed Menzgold, suggesting that the modus of the BoG was more of a manhunt.

Some pointed to the current spate of unemployment and economic hardship in the country, insisting the BoG should rather find a flexible way of dealing with the situation in order to save the many jobs that will be lost should Menzgold go down.

Just the other day, news stories went buzzing with screaming headlines:

“MENZGOLD HIRES UK LAW FIRM TO BATTLE SEC OVER SUSPENSION ORDER”

“MENZGOLD HIRES INTERNATIONAL LAW FIRM TO JOIN BATTLE AGAINST SEC”

Winning the case against the regulatory body in court is key for the survival of Menzgold. But even more important for the company is winning the case in the court of public opinion, as well as getting back the trust of customers and the citizenry at large.

That is why the resignation of the PRO George Quaye is a big blow for the organization and its public image.

READ ALSO: Menzgold Issues: Pay 50% of principal in 1 month or face our wrath - Clients to Menzgold

As a PRO appointed within the crises period, it is obvious to tell what his mandate was – to instil confidence into the clientele and other relevant publics and salvage the sinking image of Menzgold.

As a Public Relations Director of an organization, one does not only work to give a good image but also functions as the ethical conscience of the company one represents. In line with this, George’s abrupt resignation sends very negative signals to the stakeholders of Menzgold, causing it even more reputational damage than before.

It very important to employ experienced Corporate Communicators with the appropriate background and field experience to man Corporate Communications Departments.

However, it is becoming the norm lately to find some journalists jump into corporate communications after a few successful years in the field of journalism. While some may be highly successful, others may not and that is when it becomes very expensive to fix a square peg in a round hole.

READ ALSO: Menzgold Issues: Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment

But in a field where the least hiccup could affect the entire image and cause extensive reputational damage to an organization, this should never be the case.

PR is no substitute for journalism, and that is what Menzgold and George Quaye have just found out.

The writer, Edwin Abanga is a Communications Assistant

Email: eabanga21@gmail.com