GFZA to help GRA to stop diversion of goods from its enclave

news

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has said that it will assist the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to stop the diversion of goods produced under its enclave for export.

This is coming after the Customs Division of the GRA announced that COMET Ghana limited, a company operating under the Free Zone Enterprise had diverted some goods meant for export in Paga.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the GFZA, Michael Okyere Baafi said it does not support such illegal acts.

READ ALSO: 2019 Budget: Traders expecting tax reduction

“The Ghana Free Zones Authority would like to state that it does not condone any illegal acts and would support the Customs Division of the GRA in carrying out its mandate of policing goods entering and exiting Free Zone areas.”

Under the Free Zones laws, companies that produce for export are exempted from some taxes to help improve the country’s export earnings.

But some companies have abused the law over the years by diverting the goods to the local market for sale.

READ ALSO: Free Zones Authority to audit duty-Free shops

Mr Baafi said that the Authority has taken some measures including contracting an independent consultancy to audit all licensed duty-free shops and household plastic manufacturing companies found to have violated the Free Zone Act 1995 and its supporting regulations.

“The authority wishes to state unequivocally that Free Zones Enterprises are generally compliant to the Free Zones regulations. The Culpability of one Free Zone Company in wrongdoing should not provide justification for condemning the entire Free Zone scheme. The implementation of the Free Zones policy has created a significant amount of direct and indirect employment and has contributed immensely to the economy of Ghana,” he explained.

He appealed to all stakeholders to offer the authority the needed support to realize its mission to help transform it into the Gateway to West Africa.