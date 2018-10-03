Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production

Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production


The President of the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Chief Nat Ebo Nsarko, said that Ghana cannot continue to rely on cocoa production to develop the economy considering the alternative opportunities coffee presents to the country.

(AFP/File)

The President of the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Chief Nat Ebo Nsarko, has said that Ghana is expected to lose about US$1.5 billion in foreign exchange annually if it does not diversify into coffee production.

He was speaking to journalists at a meeting held on Monday, October 1, 2018, at the Secretariat of the Federation.

“Ghana as a country has to diversify into coffee production and would like to see our women at the forefront of this exercise. We’ve had too much of cocoa and we have a lot of lands that could be diversified into coffee production. Coffee has a golden opportunity to do that. When you look at the coffee market, it is quite broad, attractive, lucrative and marketable.”

“The world is becoming more coffee and the health benefits too are very high. It is not just a great energizer; it can also boost the heart, especially, the elderly, protect one from liver cirrhosis, reduce risk of type 2 diabetes and boost ones exercise routine,” he added.

The commodity, apart from having the potential to rake in more revenue to shore up the US$2 billion cocoa generates annually, according to the experts, could also create more than 500,000 jobs into the Ghanaian economy.

Industry experts say the commodity, especially the Robusta coffee is better adapted to slightly higher temperatures and is a better alternative to the country’s number one export commodity, cocoa.

Members of the Federation had met to celebrate this year’s International Coffee Day and to reflect on the immense benefits of coffee to the global economy while also raising awareness about sustainable coffee cultivation and fair trade practices within the coffee industry.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October
CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month probation
Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns
