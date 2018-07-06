Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit set for July 21


The maiden edition of the Social Influencers Summit is to help bridge the knowledge and skills gap in the budding Ghanaian influencer marketing industry.

play

A carefully created summit that will bring together corporate Ghana and social media influencers to explore ways of helping each other to grow, has been scheduled to take place on 21st July 2018.

The highlight of the summit is the practical breakout sessions where respected resource persons in the industry will teach participants, the right and internationally accepted ways of being a true social media influencer. Some of the sessions will include “Understanding Insights and Your Audience, Building Your Influence and Authenticity, How to Price a Gig, Understanding the Needs of Corporate Ghana” among others.

Practitioners in public relations and communications, marketing and branding, CEOs, business development managers, will also find this summit very useful, as it will answer some very pertinent questions as they think about employing the services of influencers. Some of the topics to be treated will include “Understanding How Influencers Work”, “How to Find and Manage Influencers, Which Influencers Will Guarantee High Return on Investment?”

There will also be a speed network session where influencers will have at least, 5 minutes interactions with representatives of organisations at the summit to explore possible collaborations.

These will be preceded by a stimulating panel discussion on “Purpose v Popularity v Profit”, which will get participants to think deeply about their place in the budding industry and how they can ethically take advantage in an industry that is growing globally.

The summit will take place at the Impact Hub, Accra and will host some of Ghana and Africa’s big players in corporate Ghana and the influencer industry. The speakers for the event are: Gabriel Opoku-Asare: Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo - PR Business Lead at Ogilvy Ghana & West Africa, Bernard Sokpe - Chief Brand Consultant at Brand Meister, Stephen N. Boadi - Digital Marketing & Communications Professional at Enable Growth Consult, Adiki Ayitevie – Senior Director of Communications and External Relations at Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Naa Oyoo Kumodzi - Social Media Consultant and Brand Influencer, Ben Bond - Photographer at OAB Photography, Jessica Naa Adjeley - Digital marketer & Fashion Blogger and Nana Poku – Managing Partner at Vertical Limits Productions.

A Co-Lead for the project, Naa Oyoo Kumodzi said, “ The global influencer marketing industry thrives on the authenticity of social influencers to accelerate a brand’s social media marketing efforts. The Social Influencers Summit is an authoritative platform to help both brands and influencers maximise on their business relationship for a higher return on investments.”

The Social Influencers Summit is being sponsored by Stanbic Bank Ghana and Newmont Ghana Gold Limited.

