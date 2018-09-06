Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana to lose US$40m/month if Karpower plant isn't moved


The 470-megawatt capacity Karpower ship was meant to augment the country’s energy supply. It is, however, being under-utilised.

  • Published:
play

The Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has disclosed that Ghana will lose US$40million every month if the Karpower Plant is not relocated from Tema in the Greater Accra Region to the Aboadze Power Enclave in the Western Region.

“If you refuse, for instance, to relocate Karpower as quickly as possible, this government will be losing US $40million every single month,” Mr Amewu said.

The Minister was speaking during a tour of some energy facilities in the Western Region.

He added that the relocation will ensure availability and access to cheaper fuel supply to the plant to ensure continuous power supply.

In a related development, Mr Amewu cautioned all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all state institutions under his ministry that he will not hesitate to fire them if they do not obey him.

Mr Amewu issued the warning after the CEOs of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas), and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), failed to show up for a scheduled visit to the Aboadze Terminal Plant, even though they had been informed ahead of time.

