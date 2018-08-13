Ghana won’t return to IMF for bailout – Akufo-Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo says his government is bent on ensuring that Ghana does not return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial bailout when the current programme ends.

The government of Ghana is currently bound by a three-year IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility Programme.

However, the current programme with the Bretton Woods institution is expected to end by end of 2018.

President Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is working hard to build a strong and resilient economy to avoid a return to the IMF for a bailout.

The President made the announcement whiles speaking at the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi at a thanksgiving mass held in his honour as part of his five-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

"We inherited the IMF programme but by the end of this year, we will be out of it," he stated.

He further stated that initiatives are being undertaken by his government in the education and agriculture industries which “will allow us to have a stable and secure Ghana”.

"We will govern ourselves correctly in the future, we’ll never have any reason to return to IMF programme," the President added.