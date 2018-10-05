Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers - Veep


Dr Bawumia said: “As we speak, we have reduced that through the validation process to just 30,000 teachers, so, we are on course and should eliminate that soon.”

  • Published:
play

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government has paid the inherited salary arrears of 70,000 out of 100,000 teachers.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate World Teachers’ Day at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High, Legon (PRESEC) in Accra on Friday, 5 October 2018.

Dr Bawumia said: “As we speak, we have reduced that through the validation process to just 30,000 teachers, so, we are on course and should eliminate that soon.”

Dr Bawumia addressed the audience on the theme: ‘The Right to Education Means Right to Qualified Teachers’.

He encouraged parents and other stakeholders to partner with teachers in educating their children so as to empower them to pick up challenging roles in the future for Ghana’s development.

He encouraged parents to respect teachers and not denigrate them, especially when they correct wayward children. He explained that discipline will help the students become responsible adults.

“Support teachers by recognising their contributions to national development. We cannot entrust our children in their care and then disregard the value of what they bring to bear on their lives."

“As parents, let us compliment the work of our teachers, let us not denigrate our teachers when they [do things] in the best interest of the child. Teachers are our allies in building that good society we all dream of. Let us resolve to defend their name… “We must resolve to rally behind our noble teachers, let us empower them to bring good name to this challenging yet noble business of developing human capacities and capabilities; ultimately Ghana will be the winner,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

