Gov’t outlines measures to get more women in mining sector

A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has revealed that the government has put in place measures to attract more women into the mining sector.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi some of the measures put in place are the provision of infrastructural support, creating public-private partnerships, among others.

“Some of the terms of the Act; something like stability and development provisions because government as much as possible want to improve the fiscal regime in the mining industry to ensure that we obtain optimum revenue from the mining sector. As well, we look at the women and gender issues and how we can support women in the small scale sector especially.”

The women in the mining sector have often complained of how they are sidelined in terms of their participation in the mining industry.

According to the latest World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap report, it will take two centuries [that is over 200 years] to achieve economic parity between women and men.

Meanwhile, statistics show that only 7 per cent of women are working in the mining industry. A situation, women in the mining sector have described as discouraging.

The Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Asanko Gold, Frederick Attakumah said when more women work in the mining sector it will unlock the potential of women in mining.