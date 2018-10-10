Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission


SEC to SIGA Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission

The Executive Director for the State Enterprise Commission, Steven Asamoah Boateng said this is expected to create a central point for all state agencies to receive approval for all their operations.

  • Published:
play

The Government of Ghana will soon collapse the State Enterprise Commission and replace it with the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA).

This will also see the dissolution of the Divestiture Implementation Committee.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Executive Director for the State Enterprise Commission, Steven Asamoah Boateng said this is expected to create a central point for all state agencies to receive approval for all their operations.

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD

The new body will enhance the efficiency of State companies.

“It will cure a lot of multiplicity on monitoring. You have a lot of agencies monitoring our State enterprises so sometimes information is lying everywhere and it depends on where you pick information and it’s all in bits and pieces. You need to bring all together so that the shareholder will have a fair idea on return of investment.”

“At the end of the day it is government money; it is public purse, it is the taxes that we pay that has gone into creating these businesses; ECG, GPHA … these are public institutions so that there is better management of operation so that they can return our investment back to us through dividend and other activities,” he added.

READ ALSO: Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.

He explained further that SIGA, when established, will focus on ensuring that service delivery of state enterprises is monitored constantly to the benefit of customers.

“Like ECG apart from making profit they are supposed to serve us so their service delivery must be strengthened,” Mr. Boateng said.

The bill to form the State Interest and Governance Authority is currently before cabinet and is expected to be sent to parliament in October and likely to receive ratification by December 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Appointments: Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana
Business Partnerships: PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery Business Partnerships PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery
Ghana Cocoa Board: President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD
Banking In Ghana: Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt. Banking In Ghana Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.
Save The Cash: 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars Save The Cash 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars
Extra Cash: How to use your car to make more money Extra Cash How to use your car to make more money

Recommended Videos

Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28



Top Articles

1 Richest African Countries Ghana is seventh wealthiest African countrybullet
2 Menzgold Ghana 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay us' –...bullet
3 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 todaybullet
4 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
5 Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors...bullet
6 Menzgold Issues Menzgold to pay customers in 90 daysbullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold...bullet
9 Paying Taxes Report says mining companies refuse to pay...bullet
10 Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep....bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet

Business

Economic Management Team Big names not a solution to economic hardship – Mahama
President Akufo-Addo
Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez
Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks
X
Advertisement