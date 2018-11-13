GRA arrest four persons for diverting duty-free goods

news

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested 4 people for diverting duty-free goods released for export in Paga to Nungua in Accra.

The Commissioner General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti said, at a media briefing said a vehicle with the registration number, GT 5160-12 was carrying a 300,000 cartons of assorted wine made up of 2,000 cartons of Don Garcia and 1000 cartons of Simon Sangria which belonged to Comet Ghana Limited’s, a duty free shop at Paga on November 6, 2018.

However, the authority picked up intelligence on Friday (November 9, 2018) that the goods cleared for Paga were being discharged at Nungua.

“On Friday 9th November 2018 acting upon intelligence that a consignment of Free Zone goods released for export to Paga the previous day had been diverted and was being discharged at Nungua,” he said.

He added that when the intelligence team members caught up with the suspects in Nungua, one of them Samuel Kwame Agbah of Comet Ghana Limited tried to bribe them with GHC2, 000 promising give him more on a later date.

“It was detected that the seal to the goods had been opened with its key and the goods being discharged” Mr Nti disclosed.

Mr Nti said that per the GCNet system report 39 exportations done by Comet Ghana Limited since September 2018. The Commission will investigate all 39 exportations done by Comet Ghana Limited.

“It has always been our suspicion that the regime was being abused and this has confirmed our suspicion,” he said.

Mr. Kofi Nti said the police has started investigating the incident and the culprits,—Samuel Kwame Agbah, Seth Nyarko, John Tetteh and Daniel Owusu are in the custody. Meanwhile, the truck with its contents have been detained pending re-examination and proper re-assessment at the GRA headquarters.

“The Free Zone Operator which is Comet Ghana Limited is yet to report to the Authority”

Mr. Nti said, the value of goods diverted amounts to GHC 139,359.89 which attracts GHC 88,957.47 duty liability.

Mr. Nti further appealed to Ghanaians to support the GRA in its efforts to bring a stop to the act.

“We appeal to the public to lend us their full support through the provision of relevant information as in this case and settling all tax liabilities.”