GRA closes down Surfline over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37m

The Assistant Commissioner Communications and Public Affairs of the GRA said the Head office of the company was closed down because officials of the company had failed to pay or show any commitment to paying taxes.

Is Surfuline Ghana the real deal? play

Surfline Ghana

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down internet service provider, Surfline for not paying taxes in excess of GH¢ 37 million.

The amount constitutes unpaid pay as you earn for workers, communication service tax and penalties since 2015.

The Assistant Commissioner Communications and Public Affairs of the GRA said the Roman Ridge Head office of the company was closed down because officials of the company had failed to pay or show any commitment to paying taxes.

He added that the company has a 10-day ultimatum to pay off the debt or face legal action.

“We prefer to dialogue…we just don’t close down. This is one of the last tools available to us. We communicate, remind you, etc but they don’t show enough commitment.”

“Before there is a distress action, there are phone calls and reminders. We don’t just get up one day to shut them down,” Mr Bobia-Ansah stated.

play

The closing down of the office was done by the officials of the Debt Management and Compliance Enforcement Unit of the GRA.

The workers in the building were asked to pack out before the GRA used its yellow and red tapes to seal doors of the office and the main gate of the company.

Meanwhile, Glo narrowly escaped when it gave a GH¢ 2 million Cheque out of the more than GH¢ 10 million it owes.

Mr Bobia-Ansah said there was a commitment from Glo to pay but Surfline did not show that.

He added that the company could lose its assets if it fails to honour its tax obligations.

