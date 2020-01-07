The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has exceeded its revenue target for 2019, the board chairman of the institution, Professor Stephen Adei has disclosed.

Prof. Adei said the GRA exceeded its GHS43 billion tax revenue target for 2019.

“The target, in general, was about GHS46 billion but you know the government changed the benchmark rate at the port, so, it was revised a little over GHS43 billion, which we have slightly exceeded,” he said in an interview on Joy FM on Monday.

He also disclosed that the GRA excelled very well in December 2019 by collecting more taxes.

He said: “It will interest you to note that in December 2019, we more than met our target in revenue collection; actually, I’m having a board meeting because every day, they have to calibrate.

"The last time it was about GHS5.6 billion while we were looking for GHS5.0 billion, so, thank God,” he added.