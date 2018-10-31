GRA revokes licenses of some freight forwarders for under-declaration

According to the Customs Division of the GRA, the actions of the companies have resulted in Ghana losing millions of cedis.
The freight forwarders had their licenses revoked for under-declaring the values presented to Customs for duty and tax purposes.
A publication in the dailies assured that “efforts are underway to retrieve all revenue undeclared”.
“GRA wishes to advise the importers, freight forwarders and the trading public to desist from falsifying their import document submitted to GRA,” a statement from the authority added.
Below is a list of the companies
1. Nasowah Enterprise
2. Abacus Digital Media Limited
3. Wayglow Ent
4. Fantega Company Limited
5. Too Smart Enterprise
6. Dovis Clearing House Limited
7. Africdream Limited
8. Blessed Yako Company
9. SDF Import and Export
10. Danaya Transit Limited
11. Hangola Ghana
12. Settles Village
13. Baat Company
14. Soka Shipping
15. 2cs Shipping
16. FEHX Water