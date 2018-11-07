Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


GRA storms retail shops in Koforidua over tax stamp

During the inspection, it was realised that majority of the products had tax stamps affixed but certain items were without tax stamp. The products without tax stamps were confiscated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has visited over 30 retail shops to inspect tax stamps on products at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

This comes a day after the GRA conducted a similar exercise in Accra on Tuesday.

During the inspection, it was realised that majority of the products had tax stamps affixed but certain items were without tax stamp. The products without tax stamps were confiscated.

READ ALSO: Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases

A suspected case of fake tax stamp was also detected and is currently being investigated.

In accordance with the Provisions of the Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873) specified Excisable products which are imported or locally produced are required to be affixed with Tax Stamps with specific features designed and supplied by the Ghana Revenue Authority before they are delivered ex-factory or cleared.

READ ALSO: ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws

Theophilus Prince Tetteh, leader of the National Taskforce that carried out the exercise told Accra-based Starr FM that the nationwide exercise will ensure compliance.

He added that retailers have the opportunity to write to GRA to request for the tax stamps to affix to products on their shelves in the interim.

However, he said that people must in the long term avoid buying products without the tax stamp to avoid finding themselves wanting with the law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GCB Bank investigates unapproved withdrawal of customers monies GCB Bank investigates unapproved withdrawal of customers monies
BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks
Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil
Thieves steal vital documents of IDIF at Secretariat Thieves steal vital documents of IDIF at Secretariat
ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws
Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customersbullet
3 Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers todaybullet
4 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
5 PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bankbullet
6 10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capitalbullet
7 Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoGbullet
8 Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 monthsbullet
9 Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7...bullet
10 Video Throwback to when Otabil said ‘money is very...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet

Business

We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah
GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp
Price of sachet water goes up
Nissan to establish automotive manufacturing industry in Ghana
X
Advertisement