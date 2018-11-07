GRA storms retail shops in Koforidua over tax stamp

news

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has visited over 30 retail shops to inspect tax stamps on products at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

This comes a day after the GRA conducted a similar exercise in Accra on Tuesday.

During the inspection, it was realised that majority of the products had tax stamps affixed but certain items were without tax stamp. The products without tax stamps were confiscated.

A suspected case of fake tax stamp was also detected and is currently being investigated.

In accordance with the Provisions of the Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873) specified Excisable products which are imported or locally produced are required to be affixed with Tax Stamps with specific features designed and supplied by the Ghana Revenue Authority before they are delivered ex-factory or cleared.

Theophilus Prince Tetteh, leader of the National Taskforce that carried out the exercise told Accra-based Starr FM that the nationwide exercise will ensure compliance.

He added that retailers have the opportunity to write to GRA to request for the tax stamps to affix to products on their shelves in the interim.

However, he said that people must in the long term avoid buying products without the tax stamp to avoid finding themselves wanting with the law.