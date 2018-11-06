GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp

news

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stormed some retail shops in Accra to seize goods that do not have tax stamps embossed on them from their shelves.

This is to ensure that retailers abide by the Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873).

The Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873) which was passed by Parliament in December 2013 stipulates that excisable goods should be affixed with the tax stamps before they are put on the market for sale.

The excise tax stamps are specially designed digital stamps with security features which are affixed on specified excisable goods, whether locally manufactured or imported.

Goods affected by the law include cigarettes and other tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, whether canned or contained in kegs, non-alcoholic carbonated beverages, whether bottled, canned or packaged in any other form, and bottled water.

The law came into full force at the ports on January 1, 2018, and the points of sale on March 1, 2018, with a special task force commencing the first phase of an enforcement exercise in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

During the first phase, goods without the excise stamps on them were removed from the shelves of some shops but they were not seized.

But the GRA says the grace period is enough hence their decision to make the tax force embark on the seizure exercise.

On Tuesday (November 6, 2018), officials of the GRA visited some retail shops and removed all goods without the stamp from their shops.

Chief Revenue officer of GRA, Kwabena Apau Anto said shop owners selling products without tax stamp will be dealt with drastically.

He added that 6 people have been arrested and granted bail for faking tax stamps, pending further investigation.