Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Groupe Nduom begins mass dismissal of staff


Downsizing Groupe Nduom begins mass dismissal of staff

The GN group which is chaired by business magnate and politician Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is targeting the GN Bank, the media unit, and Coconut Grove.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The GN group has started firing some of its staff under the conglomerate.

The GN group which is chaired by business magnate and politician Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is targeting the GN Bank, the media unit, and Coconut Grove.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a source told them that more than 100 people are likely to lose their jobs at the bank.

READ ALSO: Directors and Managers assets must be seized – Ace

Meanwhile, about 90 staff will be dismissed from ATV and some 10 staff with Coconut Grove hotel have been asked to go home by management.

A letter has been sent to all the staff who will be affected by this action.

The letter reads “Management wishes to inform you that your services with GN TV are no longer needed. The termination of your appointment takes immediate effect. The company is, therefore, exercising its right to terminate under clause 7.3 of the HR Manual by giving you the required statutory notice. However, you will be paid one (1) month salary in lieu of notice.”

A source said the company is only “rightsizing”.

READ ALSO: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k

This is coming at a time when the senior management of TV Africa have resigned and all on-air programs will be suspended from Monday, September 3, 2018.

On the other hand, some 1,700 staff of the newly-established Consolidated Bank of Ghana have also been fired.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

VW In Ghana: Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare VW In Ghana Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare
Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday
Fuel Hikes: Fuel prices to remain stable in September Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to remain stable in September
Bank Collapse: Directors and Managers assets must be seized – Ace Bank Collapse Directors and Managers assets must be seized – Ace
Taxation: Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
Ghana Police Service: Policeman to sue IGP for ‘ignoring’ court order to reinstate him Ghana Police Service Policeman to sue IGP for ‘ignoring’ court order to reinstate him

Recommended Videos

Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
Volkswagen: Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana Volkswagen Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana
Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana



Top Articles

1 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90kbullet
2 Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directorsbullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsubullet
5 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60%...bullet
6 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of...bullet
7 Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from...bullet
8 Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car...bullet
9 GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was...bullet
10 Paying Taxes MPs lose GHc2K on salary after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Initial Public Offering MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO
Automobile Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana
Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing
Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold
Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers