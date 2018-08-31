Groupe Nduom begins mass dismissal of staff

news

The GN group has started firing some of its staff under the conglomerate.

The GN group which is chaired by business magnate and politician Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is targeting the GN Bank, the media unit, and Coconut Grove.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a source told them that more than 100 people are likely to lose their jobs at the bank.

Meanwhile, about 90 staff will be dismissed from ATV and some 10 staff with Coconut Grove hotel have been asked to go home by management.

A letter has been sent to all the staff who will be affected by this action.

The letter reads “Management wishes to inform you that your services with GN TV are no longer needed. The termination of your appointment takes immediate effect. The company is, therefore, exercising its right to terminate under clause 7.3 of the HR Manual by giving you the required statutory notice. However, you will be paid one (1) month salary in lieu of notice.”

A source said the company is only “rightsizing”.

This is coming at a time when the senior management of TV Africa have resigned and all on-air programs will be suspended from Monday, September 3, 2018.

On the other hand, some 1,700 staff of the newly-established Consolidated Bank of Ghana have also been fired.