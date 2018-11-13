Pulse.com.gh logo
Guinness Ghana adjudged CSR Manufacturing Company of the year, bags 3 other awards

  • Published:
play

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana’s leading total beverage company picked up four (4) top awards at this year’s Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards (GHACEA).

The company’s enormous efforts to positively impact communities around the country was recognized over the weekend as it won the CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year award, FMCG Company of the Year and best company in Safety and Well-being.

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director of the beverage giant was also adjudged CSR Practitioner of the Year for his strategic leadership and relentless efforts to drive and execute the company’s CSR agenda.

Over the last few years, Guinness Ghana has invested millions of dollars into three major projects, the Local Raw Materials programme which sources the company’s production materials such as maize, sorghum, millet from local farmers across the country. So far, over 25,000 farmers have benefited directly from the programme while more than 175,000 people have benefited along the agricultural value chain.

The Alcohol in Society programme, a comprehensive programme that educates people to drink responsibly has among other things, trained over 40,000 commercial drivers to be responsible and saved many lives. The underage drinking programme, “Hit the Books, not the Booze” has also educated over 7,000 students.

In November 2017, GGBL partnered industry peers to form the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE) – an industry coalition with a mission to integrate sustainable waste management systems in the plastics value chain through data and research, public advocacy, solutions implementation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The company’s Corporate Relations Director, Gabriel Opoku-Asare who led the implementation of these projects was recognized as the CSR Practitioner of the Year. He said, “As a business, we care deeply about the people in the communities we operate in. This is what has driven our investments through our CSR projects to touch the lives of many people, give them a better life to live our own purpose as a company; celebrating life, every day, everywhere”.

