Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana

news

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has come out with a list of banks in the country that are duly licensed to operate.

As the institution tasked with the responsibility to regulate and supervise the financial sector, this move is geared towards restoring customers’ confidence in the Banking sector.

READ ALSO: Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration

According to the Central Bank, as at August 2018, 31 banks which are currently duly licensed and in good standing to operate.

This comes after the BoG took steps to dissolve five insolvent indigenous banks, which have now been merged to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

These were the UniBank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Construction Bank and the Royal Bank.

The Central Bank has also warned that banks who fail to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital will soon be sanctioned.

READ ALSO: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

Below are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country: