Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana

According to the Central Bank, as at August 2018, 31 banks which are currently duly licensed and in good standing to operate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has come out with a list of banks in the country that are duly licensed to operate.

As the institution tasked with the responsibility to regulate and supervise the financial sector, this move is geared towards restoring customers’ confidence in the Banking sector.

READ ALSO:  Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration

According to the Central Bank, as at August 2018, 31 banks which are currently duly licensed and in good standing to operate.

This comes after the BoG took steps to dissolve five insolvent indigenous banks, which have now been merged to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

These were the UniBank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Construction Bank and the Royal Bank.

The Central Bank has also warned that banks who fail to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital will soon be sanctioned.

READ ALSO:  Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

Below are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:

  1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited
  2. ADB Bank Limited
  3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd
  4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited
  5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited
  6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.
  7. CAL Bank Limited
  8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
  9. Ecobank Ghana Limited
  10. Energy Commercial Bank Ltd
  11. FBNBank (Ghana) Ltd
  12. Fidelity Bank Limited
  13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd
  14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd
  15. GCB Bank Limited
  16. GN Bank Limited
  17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
  18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd
  19. National Investment Bank Ltd
  20. Prudential Bank Limited
  21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited
  22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd
  23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited
  24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.
  25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd
  26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
  27. Premium Bank Ltd
  28. OmniBank Ghana Limited
  29. Heritage Bank Limited
  30. GHL Bank Limited
  31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off
Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration
Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment



Top Articles

1 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstrationbullet
4 Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from...bullet
7 Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Unionbullet
8 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM
Part of Legon mall collapses
Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank case
X
Advertisement