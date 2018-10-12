Pulse.com.gh logo
Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018


Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018

Huawei has been included in the list for the second consecutive year ranking 79th with a brand value of US$8.4 billion.

Huawei is the only Chinese company to feature in the annual ranking of the world’s Most Valuable Brands 2018 compiled by Forbes.

The TOP100 brands have come from 16 countries and regions in the world, with the largest number from the U.S. taking 54 places, followed by 12 brands from Germany and 7 brands from Japan and France respectively. Huawei is still the only Chinese brand on the list.

Huawei officially launched Huawei P20 series in Paris in March, 2018. With its unique and innovative Leica Triple Camera, twilight body design and AI features, Huawei P20 series has been a global sales sensation. 10 August, 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), the global smartphone giant, overtook Apple in second quarter of 2018 to become number two smartphone vendor globally for the first time.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide, Huawei earned 15.8 per cent market ahead of Apple at 12.1 per cent.

In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate its products and technology whilst surprising consumers, with a commitment to make its brand truly loved by global consumers.

