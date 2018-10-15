Human interface still important in customer service — Vodafone Director

news

The Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, has urged organisations to blend technology and human interactions in order to deliver great customer experience.

Speaking at this year’s Vodafone Customer Experience Summit, Ms Obo-Nai said: “Robots are delivering important transactional activities in a more efficient way. Machines will deliver the efficiencies we want but human interactions will deliver the feel, touch, and emotions that machines are unable to deliver.”

“Some customers still want a human touch and your business must be set up in a way that still allows you to deliver that human experience because again it’s what the customer wants.”

“While the future may be bleak, I see it as an opportunity that the industry needs to embrace to win, so technology is key. At Vodafone, agents who are no longer doing the transactional things are retrained to deliver the more complex pieces that the customer will request,” Ms Obo-Nai added.

Many Customer Service personnel believe they will be laid off due to the increase in the use of technology for the roles they play.

However, Ms Obo-Nai said that “the agents are not losing their jobs, on the contrary”