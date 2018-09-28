Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends

news

Over a hundred people who are clients of Menzgold Ghana Limited have assembled at the offices of the gold firm after it closed down for business for the past 2 weeks.

Menzgold Ghana has started operations to pay dividends to customers from today (Friday, September 28, 2018).

At a press conference held on Thursday (September 27, 2018) it was stated that the company would resume payments today, based on a schedule to be sent to customers.

The schedule would indicate when each customer is expected to visit their various branches to receive their dividends in order to prevent overcrowding.

Menzgold, however, would be paying dividends to customers for the period before September 12th, the date the SEC put a halt on its gold trading activities.

Meanwhile, the time period after September 12, 2018, will not attract any interest since the company has not been able to trade.

Menzgold has further indicated that it would continue the legal battle against the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bank of Ghana, to prevent both regulatory authorities from meddling in their business.

Below are 8 key things said at the press conference.

1. Menzgold is very much alive to the needs of customers.

2. ‘Shape and the projections’ of the Menzgold business has been disloged by recent circumstances

3. Menzgold has set out a payment schedule starting on Friday, September 28, 2018.

4. The notifications and schedule will be given based on the ‘matured dates’ of one’s deposits according to the PRO of Menzgold, George Quaye.

5. Customers who don’t get notifications can visit their branches for clarifications according to George Quaye.

6. The details of payment will be posted at all the branches. Customers can go and check.

7. Customers will not attract any form of returns whatsoever from the period starting from Wednesday, September 12 to date as the ‘Gold Vault Market has remained forcefully shut by the SEC.’

8. Menzgold says in the 5 years of operation, there isn’t a single case on record suggesting default payment as a verifiable matter of fact.