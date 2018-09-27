Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement


Sinohydro Deal IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement

The IMF came to this decision that the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA ) was not a loan after it concluded its mission visit to Ghana recently.

  • Published:
play

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the $2 billion Sinohydro agreement with Ghana cannot be classified as a loan.

The IMF came to this decision that the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA ) was not a loan after it concluded its mission visit to Ghana recently.

Sources say this position of the IMF is based on Ghana's debt limits under the country's current programme with the IMF.

READ ALSO: Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1

However, a source close to the IMF told Accra-based Joy FM that “the timing and nature of the deferred payment agreement will be critical for the programme.”

The IMF argues that the deal must be designed in a way that is consistent with the government’s overall debt strategy, value for money and well monitored.

IMF’s response comes after the Minority Members of Parliament wrote them a letter to stop the deal on the basis that it was “illegal”.

Background

The Minority petitioned the IMF to know its verdict on the classification of the Sinohydro deal, the Fund forwarded the issues raised about the deal to its team of experts for advice.

The Minority in their letter said the deal must be stopped because they believe it is illegal.

READ ALSO: Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan

But Parliament approved the $2 billion MPSA between the government and Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China for the construction of priority infrastructure projects in Ghana.

The MPSA is essentially a barter facility under which Sinohydro will implement various contracts for Ghana and the state will repay with refined bauxite (alumina/ aluminum).

The objective of the agreement is to improve road infrastructure for enhanced intra-urban, regional and national road traffic flow and pursue rural electrification, affordable housing, and fishing landing sites.

It is also to strengthen economic and regional integration and reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Unibank Collapse: High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license Unibank Collapse High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license
Money Talks: Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah
International Relations: U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo International Relations U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo
1District 1Factory: 1D1F projects not state enterprises – Alan 1District 1Factory 1D1F projects not state enterprises – Alan
1District 1Factory: Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan 1District 1Factory Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan
Menzgold Saga: Menzgold blames SEC suspension for its inability to pay dividends Menzgold Saga Menzgold blames SEC suspension for its inability to pay dividends

Recommended Videos

Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account
Business News: Ibrah One threatens suicide if Menzgold resumes work on Sept. 28 Business News Ibrah One threatens suicide if Menzgold resumes work on Sept. 28



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Mediabullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1bullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK...bullet
4 Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive...bullet
5 Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga –...bullet
6 Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1bullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
9 Breaking News Menzgold to launch in USA on September 28bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Telcos AirtelTigo commences network upgrade in Western, Central and Greater Accra regions
Meet the woman behind Picha,  Josiane Faubert
Girl Power Meet the woman behind PICHA, an online market for contemporary images of Africa
Bank Crisis Retired BoG staff facing EOCO – Dr Addison
Minimum Capital Requirement BoG says 19 banks are likely to meet GHS400m MCR
X
Advertisement