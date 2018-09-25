Irate AirtelTigo Customers besiege offices over poor network quality

news

Hundreds of AirtelTigo customers have stormed the Ring-road office and some other offices of the company in Accra over poor network quality.

According to the angry customers, the network has not been working since Sunday (September 23, 2018).

In an interview, one customer told Accra-based Starr FM that “my network has been on and off since Sunday. Sometimes it could be off the entire day and we don’t know what is happening. I thought it was just me but many others have also come with similar reports.”

The presence of scores of customers at the offices has left the officials of the company overwhelmed. The staffs are therefore in the process of changing the faulty Sim cards for the customers.

The company recently completed consolidation works in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions to become one big network.

Over the past six months, AirtelTigo has invested significantly in its network upgrade and consolidation, which will offer an enhanced customer experience nationwide. The company has increased its 3G population coverage across the five stated regions and will continue enhancing the network experience in coming months.

The next phase of the upgrade will cover the Eastern, Volta, Western and Central Regions which will be completed in September. Greater Accra region will follow soon after that. This is all part of AirtelTigo’s plan to fulfil its commitment to deliver a bigger, better and stronger network to its customers, management noted.