It hasn’t been easy under IMF – Gabby

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that Ghana’s economy has gone through tough times under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which the Mahama government signed onto.

The lawyer, in a tweet, said that Ghana is on course to exit the IMF bailout programme.

According to him, this will give the government enough room to do more with the economy.

Ghana is expected to exit the current IMF programme which was started during the erstwhile Mahama administration by the of 2018.

Mr Otchere-Darko in a tweet said: “Ghana is on course to exit the IMF programme John Mahama took us in. It has not been easy. But, our own recklessness made it a welcome austerity. Discipline is the word. Fiscal discipline.”

Meanwhile, the 2019 budget and financial statement will be the first which will not be under the supervision of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said that “The 2019 budget will mark the beginning of Ghana’s exit from the IMF program under which we sought almost 918 Million Dollars, over three years with conditions attached.”

He said that the NPP government worked tirelessly to correct slippages from set targets under the program in the first two years.

In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is working hard to build a strong and resilient economy to avoid a return to the IMF for a financial bailout.