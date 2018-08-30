Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu

news

TEDx is a global movement devoted to bringing ideas worth spreading to communities around the globe meant to inspire conversation, prompt innovation and create connections.

TedxOsu is a community platform to impact the people of Accra and its surrounding. Osu, the heart of Accra is made up of challenging minds and variety of spirited industries of Africa.

The theme, A bold step is meant to empower others to discover their purpose in versatile fields.

READ ALSO: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k

Kafui Dey is a professional master of ceremonies and a former TEDx speaker.

He has written 2 books: Pubic speaking A to Z and 'how to MC any event'.

For 17 years, Kafui was a commercial manager in the building maintenance, shipping, and travel industries.

He hosted the popular TV game show WHO WANTS TO BE RICH for 3 seasons.

Until July 31, 2018, he co-presented GH Today, the award-winning morning show on GHOne TV.

Kafui Dey has a masters in journalism.

READ ALSO: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent

He was educated at GIJ, University of Ghana and Achimota School. He will be hosting with Emelia Ainooson; an event host and Janet Boateng; a Host and TV personality at Campus TV.

The event is going to be held on 8th September 2018 at Impact Hub, Osu at 9 am.

'A bold step is made up of many little steps. Make YOUR move now!" Kafui shares his view on the theme.

You can register for this event via https://egotickets.com/events/tedxosxu and follow the details @tedxosugh @hyperlinkpromo

Call +233 20 906 1999 for enquiries.