Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu


Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu

TedxOsu is a community platform to impact the people of Accra and its surrounding. Osu, the heart of Accra is made up of challenging minds and variety of spirited industries of Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kafui-Dey.jpg play

TEDx is a global movement devoted to bringing ideas worth spreading to communities around the globe meant to inspire conversation, prompt innovation and create connections.

TedxOsu is a community platform to impact the people of Accra and its surrounding. Osu, the heart of Accra is made up of challenging minds and variety of spirited industries of Africa.

The theme, A bold step is meant to empower others to discover their purpose in versatile fields.

READ ALSO: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k

Kafui Dey is a professional master of ceremonies and a former TEDx speaker.

He has written 2 books: Pubic speaking A to Z and 'how to MC any event'.

For 17 years, Kafui was a commercial manager in the building maintenance, shipping, and travel industries.

He hosted the popular TV game show WHO WANTS TO BE RICH for 3 seasons.

Until July 31, 2018, he co-presented GH Today, the award-winning morning show on GHOne TV.

Kafui Dey has a masters in journalism.

READ ALSO: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent

He was educated at GIJ, University of Ghana and Achimota School. He will be hosting with Emelia Ainooson; an event host and Janet Boateng; a Host and TV personality at Campus TV.

The event is going to be held on 8th September 2018 at Impact Hub, Osu at 9 am.

'A bold step is made up of many little steps. Make YOUR move now!" Kafui shares his view on the theme.

You can register for this event via https://egotickets.com/events/tedxosxu and follow the details @tedxosugh @hyperlinkpromo

Call +233 20 906 1999 for enquiries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: adb gets new Board of Directors Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directors
Automobile: Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana Automobile Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana
GNPC Property Acquisition: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was transparent
Consolidated Bank Ghana: CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing
McOttley Capital: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k
Illegal Mining: Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers

Recommended Videos

Business News: Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday Business News Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday
Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% –...bullet
3 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his...bullet
4 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
5 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial bankingbullet
7 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings...bullet
8 Collapsed Banks Customers worried about inaccessibility of...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 Banks Merger 400 BEIGE bank staff sacked as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week
Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector
Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong
Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company
Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank to lay off 1700 staff by end of September