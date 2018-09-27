Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy


In Parliament Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy

This happened at a meeting held between representatives from the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Communication Committee in a bid to address concerns over the DTT project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Chairman of Parliament’s Communication Committee, Kennedy Agyapong and a member of the Committee, Sam George nearly fought in a meeting held to discuss the controversy surrounding the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) project on Thursday (September 27, 2018).

The meeting was held between representatives from the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Communication Committee in a bid to address concerns over the DTT project.

The cause of the altercation is currently not known.

However, the members of GIBA who were present looked on helplessly while the two engaged in heated exchanges.

READ ALSO: First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal

The meeting was however suspended for a moment following the near fisticuff between Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George.

GIBA earlier petitioned the Communication Committee to probe claims that the government plans to hand over the DTT infrastructure to Chinese firm, StarTimes to manage; a claim the Ministry of Communication has denied.

Last week, the Ministry of Communications announced that it has a partnership with Chinese-owned StarTimes to distribute 300 village satellite TVs nationwide.

The Government said the partnership is geared towards bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas.

The China-backed digital broadcaster in Africa, StarTimes was presented to the Ghana government as a condition for obtaining a loan from the Chinese Eximbank.

READ ALSO: Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks

However, the deal has been protested by a section of Ghanaians who believe China is only planning to take over Ghana’s digital space.

In a press release, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) said: “if StarTimes is allowed to control both Ghana’s only digital television infrastructure and the satellite space in the name of digital migration, Ghana would have virtually submitted its broadcast space to Chinese control and content.”

But the Communications Minister disagrees, insisting GIBA has no right to dictate to the government on what it should do.

The ‘300 village satellite TV project’ is also expected to benefit over 6,000 households drawn from 300 villages nationwide, according to the government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Unibank Collapse: High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license Unibank Collapse High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license
Sinohydro Deal: IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement Sinohydro Deal IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement
Money Talks: Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah
International Relations: U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo International Relations U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo
1District 1Factory: 1D1F projects not state enterprises – Alan 1District 1Factory 1D1F projects not state enterprises – Alan
1District 1Factory: Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan 1District 1Factory Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan

Recommended Videos

Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Mediabullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1bullet
3 Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive...bullet
4 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold...bullet
5 Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga –...bullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 Breaking News Menzgold to launch in USA on September 28bullet
8 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
9 Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media
Menzgold Saga Menzgold blames SEC suspension for its inability to pay dividends
Telcos AirtelTigo commences network upgrade in Western, Central and Greater Accra regions
Meet the woman behind Picha,  Josiane Faubert
Girl Power Meet the woman behind PICHA, an online market for contemporary images of Africa
Bank Crisis Retired BoG staff facing EOCO – Dr Addison
X
Advertisement