Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy

The Chairman of Parliament’s Communication Committee, Kennedy Agyapong and a member of the Committee, Sam George nearly fought in a meeting held to discuss the controversy surrounding the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) project on Thursday (September 27, 2018).

The meeting was held between representatives from the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Communication Committee in a bid to address concerns over the DTT project.

The cause of the altercation is currently not known.

However, the members of GIBA who were present looked on helplessly while the two engaged in heated exchanges.

The meeting was however suspended for a moment following the near fisticuff between Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George.

GIBA earlier petitioned the Communication Committee to probe claims that the government plans to hand over the DTT infrastructure to Chinese firm, StarTimes to manage; a claim the Ministry of Communication has denied.

Last week, the Ministry of Communications announced that it has a partnership with Chinese-owned StarTimes to distribute 300 village satellite TVs nationwide.

The Government said the partnership is geared towards bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas.

The China-backed digital broadcaster in Africa, StarTimes was presented to the Ghana government as a condition for obtaining a loan from the Chinese Eximbank.

However, the deal has been protested by a section of Ghanaians who believe China is only planning to take over Ghana’s digital space.

In a press release, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) said: “if StarTimes is allowed to control both Ghana’s only digital television infrastructure and the satellite space in the name of digital migration, Ghana would have virtually submitted its broadcast space to Chinese control and content.”

But the Communications Minister disagrees, insisting GIBA has no right to dictate to the government on what it should do.

The ‘300 village satellite TV project’ is also expected to benefit over 6,000 households drawn from 300 villages nationwide, according to the government.