Labour unions say ‘Adwuma budget’ wasn’t good for business

The general secretary of the Federation of Labour Abraham Koomson was of the view that God must intervene in Ghana’s economy or else things may get harder.

play

The Ghana Federation of Labour and other Labour unions have said that despite the excitement that greeted the 2018 budget nicknamed ‘Adwuma budget’ by the government, the living condition of Ghanaians are getting worse.

In an interview with Accra-bases Starr FM, the general secretary of the Federation of Labour Abraham Koomson said God must intervene in Ghana’s economy.

“This year has not been too good despite the Asempa budget. This year Things are bad and we must say it as it is. The cost of doing business in this country is very high. Looking at what is happening in this country, if God does not descend, these politicians will kill us.”

READ ALSO: ECG wants gov’t to increase power tariffs by 38%

“We have been promises 1D:1F among others. Where are the factories? I can’t see any factory anywhere.”

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Food and Beverages Association Samuel Ato Aggrey also said the economy has been unfriendly to business.

“This year has been very rough. Certain policies were introduced and it affected us more. The 3% flat rate that was introduced affected our businesses largely. The government has introduced additional policies and this is forcing us to increase the prices of our goods. When we increase prices, we are affected as it takes us out of the competition.”

READ ALSO: It hasn’t been easy under IMF – Gabby

On what they expect in the 2019 budget, Mr Aggrey said he hopes the Finance Minister announces strategies that will develop businesses.

“We are at a loss as to whether the new policies introduced by the government are promoting businesses or collapsing them.  As a Ghanaian, I will like the Finance Minister to touch on strategies that will ensure prices of goods are services decrease.”

He, however, revealed that the government intervened to stop some planned layoffs in the sector.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

