Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year


CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year

The Chief Executive Officer of Mcdan Group, Daniel Mckorley said that he hopes to use his position to grow more businesses.

  • Published:
play

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, (CIMG) awards has named the Chief Executive Officer of Mcdan Group, Daniel Mckorley and Managing Director of Internet Solutions, Yvette Atekpe as the Marketing Man of the year and Marketing Woman of the year, respectively.

This was at an event organized by the CIMG over the weekend.

Mr Mckorley said that he hopes to use his position to grow more businesses.

“I am going to collaborate with the CIMG to build 20 young businesses. And by the end of my tenure, I will be able to do that. It will be on all areas, it could be on Agric, depending on the proposals that will be favorable to myself and the CIMG.”

The Guest of Honor at the event Akwamumanhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, called on corporate Ghana to include marketing research in their operations in order to satisfy consumer demand.

“Very few businesses and ventures in Ghana do any serious marketing research to determine consumer preferences before they are set up. We always wrongly assume that our products will be purchased and patronized anyway only to find it very often is not so at all.”

“Innovation in product design and engineering, better packaging, responding to, or meeting customer demand on an ongoing basis will drive local demand and export,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of CIMG, Kojo Mattah said the government’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda can be achieved if the country taps into marketing principles.

“The Ghana Beyond Aid mantra cannot remain a mere rhetoric. It is a call to duty, it is a call for change in our educational, legal, governance, political, religious and social structures and systems of the country.”

Overall, about 44 companies and individuals were awarded at the ceremony.

The CIMG awards is an annual event which recognizes and rewards organizations and individuals who through marketing contributes towards the growth of corporate Ghana.

