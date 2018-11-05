Pulse.com.gh logo
Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers today

In a Twitter post, the business mogul revealed that he will be addressing the concerns of aggrieved customers on Zylofon FM from 11am to 12pm.

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah play

The CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, will today (Monday) address customers on the state of the gold dealership firm and the way forward.

He further assured that the gold dealership firm will continue to operate, insisting “Menzgold is here to stay”.

“I would be addressing the public on Menzgold and other related matters on Zylofon fm, 102.1 on Monday, "Time with Menzgold " between 11am & 12noon. Kindly tune in. Menzgold is here to stay,” he posted.

In recent months, Menzgold, which offers very high returns to customers, has come under the spotlight following several inconclusive tussles with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Minerals Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite licence to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September when SEC directed Menzgold to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, has hinted that Menzgold will soon be out of business for good.

Speaking at a business forum in Accra, Mr. Adu Boahen is quoted as saying: “With the Menzgold issue, I think it is clear that the end is here. He is done.”

