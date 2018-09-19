Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment

news

An aggrieved customer of gold trading firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, has threatened to sue the company if it fails to pay the principal investments of its clients.

The aggrieved customer, Jasmine Arku told Graphic Online that she will file a class suit against the beleaguered gold firm.

This comes after Menzgold Ghana extended a six-day suspension of its gold vault market services to September 28, 2018.

Jasmine Arku explained that the contract they signed allows them to terminate their investments with the company at any time.

However, she claims that Menzgold is preventing them from terminating their investments by suspending its gold vault market operations because of an ongoing legal tussle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

After the company put out the notice extending the suspension of its gold vault market services to Friday, September 28, some customers went to the Mnzgold branches for clarifications.

However, they were not allowed into the premises of the company as security guards prevented them access.

Menzgold is currently engaged in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over their operations.

In a statement, the company urged customers to be patient, explaining that its dividends payment and Gold Vault Market services remain suspended until September 28.

Last week, Menzgold was directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down its gold trading activities.

The gold dealership firm subsequently bowed to the demands of SEC by suspending its gold trading activities but assured that its operations will be open to the public today [September 19, 2018].

However, a fresh statement from Menzgold indicates that the suspension of its Gold Vault Market services has been extended following an inconclusive meeting with SEC.

“Following our correspondence with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we regret to advice that the Gold Vault Market product will continue to be suspended until the September 28, 2018, to enable us reach a useful conclusion with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The inconvenience, caused by factors beyond our control is deeply regretted,” the statement read.