Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment


Illegal Operations Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment

The aggrieved customer, Jasmine Arku said she will file a class suit against the beleaguered gold firm if it fails to pay customers their principal investment.

  • Published:
play

An aggrieved customer of gold trading firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, has threatened to sue the company if it fails to pay the principal investments of its clients.

The aggrieved customer, Jasmine Arku told Graphic Online that she will file a class suit against the beleaguered gold firm.

This comes after Menzgold Ghana extended a six-day suspension of its gold vault market services to September 28, 2018.

Jasmine Arku explained that the contract they signed allows them to terminate their investments with the company at any time.

READ ALSO: ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months

However, she claims that Menzgold is preventing them from terminating their investments by suspending its gold vault market operations because of an ongoing legal tussle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

After the company put out the notice extending the suspension of its gold vault market services to Friday, September 28, some customers went to the Mnzgold branches for clarifications.

However, they were not allowed into the premises of the company as security guards prevented them access.

Menzgold is currently engaged in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over their operations.

In a statement, the company urged customers to be patient, explaining that its dividends payment and Gold Vault Market services remain suspended until September 28.

Last week, Menzgold was directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down its gold trading activities.

READ ALSO: Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension

The gold dealership firm subsequently bowed to the demands of SEC by suspending its gold trading activities but assured that its operations will be open to the public today [September 19, 2018].

However, a fresh statement from Menzgold indicates that the suspension of its Gold Vault Market services has been extended following an inconclusive meeting with SEC.

“Following our correspondence with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we regret to advice that the Gold Vault Market product will continue to be suspended until the September 28, 2018, to enable us reach a useful conclusion with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The inconvenience, caused by factors beyond our control is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Economy of Ghana: Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's economy is in good hands Economy of Ghana Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's economy is in good hands
Retrenchment: ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months Retrenchment ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months
Recruitment Agencies: Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension Recruitment Agencies Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension
Illegal Operations: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services
Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account
Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages

Recommended Videos

Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo
Business News: Ignore the critics, the economy is getting stronger - Gabby Business News Ignore the critics, the economy is getting stronger - Gabby
Business News: Cedi hasn't been this better in 8 years - Bawumia defends Business News Cedi hasn't been this better in 8 years - Bawumia defends



Top Articles

1 Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market servicesbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana,...bullet
4 Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to go upbullet
5 Ghana-Chinese Relationship StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Baker and Mckenzie Menzgold, preparing for litigation, hires...bullet
8 Paying Taxes 457 companies owe government Ghc4.4bn in tax...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Ringier Africa Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Cedi Depreciation NPP government has fixed fundamentals of economy – Oppong Nkrumah
Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon
Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
BOST Challenges IES predicts that BOST's issues can kill investor confidence
X
Advertisement