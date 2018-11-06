Menzgold had big plans – NAM1

news

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, has disclosed that the gold firm has plans of listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

He said that the plans to do this has stalled because of the impasse between his firm and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Ghana.

Mr Appiah Mensah said that but for the impasse, Menzgold “should have supplied two tonnes of gold by the end of 2018 to some strategic contacts in Switzerland, and by virtue of that, we then get a deal with a Swiss bank, that is the Union Bank of Switzerland, and then we would also get onto the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and then from there we will list on the Canadian Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange and then gotten bigger”.

Menzgold shut down its offieces in September 2018, after the SEC and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) said it was operating without a license.

Menzgold and SEC are currently in a legal tussle over the legitimacy of the gold-trading firm’s investment product which promises mouth-watering returns.

Mr Appiah Mensah said on his own radio station Zylofon102.1FM that despite speculations that the tussle will collapse his firm, he believes this will rather strengthen the firm. He pleaded with the regulatory agencies to settle disputes with the firm amicably.

He also pleaded with the customers of Menzgold to be patient with the company as it makes efforts to pay their returns and capital.

“Menzgold will have a great rebound and it will improve and get better than what has been witnessed in the past five years. We have established our international structures and everything is about to take off”.