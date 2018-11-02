Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah

“Menzgold is NOT a financial institution. Menzgold is a vibrant promising African brand, that is here to stay," Nana Appiah Mensah posted on Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, says although the gold dealership firm is not financial institution, the company “is here is stay”.

The business mogul said Menzgold has always been law-abiding and assured customers that the company will soon be back on its feet.

READ ALSO: Menzgold will not Operate again – Deputy Finance Minister

In recent weeks, Menzgold, which offers very high returns to customers, has come under the spotlight following several inconclusive tussles with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Minerals Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah play

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite licence to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September when SEC directed Menzgold to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

But speaking for the first time in a long while, Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah said the company will soon overcome the tumult.

 

READ ALSO: Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money

In a Twitter post, he said the gold dealership firm is a vibrant promising African brand that is here to stay.

“Menzgold is NOT a financial institution. Menzgold is a vibrant promising African brand, that is here to stay. Menzgold is law abiding. Great is thy faithfulness, O! God. Hail!” NAM1 wrote.

This comes after the Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, reportedly hinted that Menzgold will soon be out of business for good.

Speaking at a business forum in Accra, Mr. Adu Boahen is quoted as saying: “With the Menzgold issue, I think it is clear that the end is here. He is done.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile money NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile money
Fuel prices to fall by 4% – IES Fuel prices to fall by 4% – IES
Ghanaians will need ID to trade in foreign currencies – BOG Ghanaians will need ID to trade in foreign currencies – BOG
GRA revokes licenses of some freight forwarders for under-declaration GRA revokes licenses of some freight forwarders for under-declaration
Finance Minister to present 2019 budget on November 15 Finance Minister to present 2019 budget on November 15
ADB wins industry leadership award ADB wins industry leadership award

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a verified...bullet
3 Ghanaians will need ID to trade in foreign currencies – BOGbullet
4 GRA revokes licenses of some freight forwarders for under-declarationbullet
5 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
6 Finance Minister to present 2019 budget on November 15bullet
7 NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile moneybullet
8 Fuel prices to fall by 4% – IESbullet
9 GRA closes down Surfline over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37mbullet
10 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
4 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft
The Automation Ghana Group supports students of Batsonaa TMA Primary with full educational scholarships
Energy consumers to choose their own suppliers by 2023 - Energy Commission
Applaud gov’t for reducing taxes on fuel – Tampuli
X
Advertisement