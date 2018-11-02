Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah

news

The CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, says although the gold dealership firm is not financial institution, the company “is here is stay”.

The business mogul said Menzgold has always been law-abiding and assured customers that the company will soon be back on its feet.

READ ALSO: Menzgold will not Operate again – Deputy Finance Minister

In recent weeks, Menzgold, which offers very high returns to customers, has come under the spotlight following several inconclusive tussles with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Minerals Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite licence to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September when SEC directed Menzgold to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

But speaking for the first time in a long while, Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah said the company will soon overcome the tumult.

— Nana Appiah Mensah (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

READ ALSO: Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money

In a Twitter post, he said the gold dealership firm is a vibrant promising African brand that is here to stay.

“Menzgold is NOT a financial institution. Menzgold is a vibrant promising African brand, that is here to stay. Menzgold is law abiding. Great is thy faithfulness, O! God. Hail!” NAM1 wrote.

This comes after the Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, reportedly hinted that Menzgold will soon be out of business for good.

Speaking at a business forum in Accra, Mr. Adu Boahen is quoted as saying: “With the Menzgold issue, I think it is clear that the end is here. He is done.”