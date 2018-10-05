news

Beleaguered gold trading firm, Menzgold has temporarily suspended its operation of paying dividends to its customers across the country.

They have also closed down its various offices in different parts of the country.

Explaining this decision, the Deputy Head of Communications at Menzgold, Nii Amarh Amarteifio said that they had to postpone the payment due to attacks and threats on the lives of their staff by angry clients.

According to him, the threats of harm and manhandling of their staff by clients led to the closure of their offices, as they make appropriate arrangements to resume payment of extra values on Monday, 8 October 2018.

READ ALSO: Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold

This will be the third time the company has postponed payments of returns on investments made by clients.

“Yesterday [Thursday], we were in a meeting when we started having information from the various branches that most of our staff members have been attacked by customers and based on that we decided that if we have to do business today [Friday], the plan that most customers had to attack us will not be favourable to us," he added.

He hinted that the company will come out with a new schedule on how to pay customers their dividends in due course.

Menzgold has dragged the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission to court fro interfering in their business.