Menzgold to launch in USA on September 28

Ghana’s leading gold leadership company, Menzgold who has branches in UK, Spain and Nigerian is set to open two offices in United States of America on September 8, 2018 in New York and October 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Nana Appiah Mensah popularly called Nam1, CEO of Menzgold shared this post on his private Instagram page dated August 26, 2018.

However, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Menzgold Ghana over the illegalities and or otherwise of the operations of the firm.

Currently, the operations Menzgold, remains closed to the public after the suspension of the company’s Gold Vault Market services was extended.

In a statement, the company urged customers to be patient, explaining that its dividends payment and Gold Vault Market services remain suspended until September 28.

Also according to a report by Joy FM’s Israel Laryea, he revealed that mentioned there was no visible signage of Menzgold like it is seen in Ghana.

He also indicated that he only saw 2 women who may be staffs of the company and looked Ghanaian walk out of the office.

Friday, September 28 will be a great day for the Menzgold team as they address their loyal customers in Ghana concerning the ongoing investigation and launch a new office in the United States to expand their business.