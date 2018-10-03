Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal


Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal

In a statement issued by the management of the gold firm, it stated that they made this decision to reduce the impact of its legal suit against the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Menzgold Ghana Limited has said that it will pay out 50 percent of all gold deposits in cash equivalent to its customers.

In a statement issued by the management of the gold firm, it stated that they made this decision to reduce the impact of its legal suit against the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

They further indicated that “a new schedule will be out for those intending to terminate their contract and will be notified of when to come for 50% of their initial principal.”

The statement, however, indicated that this only applies to customers whose deposits were made before September 13, 2018.

READ ALSO: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance

Menzgold has provided a schedule for payment after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered it to close down its business.

In a letter dated September 7, 2018, the SEC said after thoroughly investigating the activities of Menzgold, it had found out, the firm did not have the license to trade in gold collectibles from the public.

According to Menzgold, the suspension of operations has affected its business and must therefore provide a schedule for payment of its customers.

READ ALSO: IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement

At a press conference on Thursday (September 27, 2018) few hours after Menzgold sued the Bank of Ghana and SEC over the suspension of its operations, the Corporate Affairs Manager of the gold trading firm, Nana Yaw Ofei said they are “very much alive to the needs our customers.”

“It is, however, important to note that the recent circumstances have dislodged the shape and projection of our business.”

“It’s pertinent to note, however,” he added “that the period starting Wednesday 12 September 2018 to date while the gold vault market has remained forcefully shut by the Securities and Exchange Commission, regrettably shall not attract any form of returns whatsoever as the business of the gold trade has been and is still dormant.”

Read the full statement below

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance
Tax Stamp Policy: GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps Tax Stamp Policy GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps
Cedi Depreciation: Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi
Cocoa In Ghana: Cocoa prices remain unchanged for 2018/19 crop year Cocoa In Ghana Cocoa prices remain unchanged for 2018/19 crop year
Economic crisis: Nduom embarks on national stop the panic withdrawals tour on Wednesday Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic withdrawals tour on Wednesday
Fuel Prices: IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October

Recommended Videos

Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account



Top Articles

1 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accrabullet
2 Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Demonstration Staff of La Palm march against CEObullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic...bullet
7 Selling Cocoa Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa productsbullet
8 Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month...bullet
9 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the...bullet
10 Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
7 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet

Business

CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns
Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraft
Menzgold East Legon branch
Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends
X
Advertisement