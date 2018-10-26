Pulse.com.gh logo
Menzgold to resume operations from Nov 5

Menzgold has been on a collision course with regulators, the Bank of Ghana and the Security and Exchange Commission over their lack of a license to engage in the kind of business they are engaging in.

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah play

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

Gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has indicated that they will resume full-scale operations from November 5.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Head of Communication, Nii Armah Armahteifio, the company said it will launch a new gold/collectibles trading product that would make it possible for existing transactions to be migrated unto that platform for immediate and prompt extra value and principal payments.

The statement said the management is yet to decide on the percentage to be paid to its existing customers who have expressed their desire to terminate their investments with the company.

1. Following our Media Release on 8th October 2018, we would like to thank you, our customers for taking time off your busy schedules to go and have your names written at your various branches in anticipation of your principal payments.

2. The percentages to be paid will be officially communicated in a press release after a stakeholders meeting scheduled for this weekend. All agreed percentage payments will be made via DIRECT TRANSFER into the accounts of ALL Customers who have expressed their willingness to terminate their transactions shortly thereafter.

3. However, Menzgold could commence full operations on or before 5th Nov. 2018, with the launch of a new online Gold/Collectibles Trading product that would make it possible for existing transactions to be migrated unto it for immediate prompt EXTRA VALUE & PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS in order for the business to proceed as usual.

4. We wish to assure our cherished customers of our unreserved commitment to stabilise, sustain and grow the Menzgold course, all in our resolve to serve our customers better.

 

5. Menzgold Ghana would once again like to thank all customers for your patience and support physically and spiritually as we navigate through these cold trying waters to a fruitful, expected and fulfilling end.

6. May we also announce that effective Monday, 29th Oct. 2018, there would be a program titled; “TIME WITH MENZGOLD” that would be the official medium through which Menzgold/Customers concerns would be adequately addressed by Management. This would be the authoritative mouth-piece for the Menzgold Communications department. It would be aired every Monday and Thursday, 11am-12pm on Zylofon FM 102.1 and repeat on Tuesdays and Fridays, 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm on Zylofon TV.

7. Kindly also note that our doors are always open for queries, suggestions, and contributions

NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) board chairman Dr Felix E. Addo
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
