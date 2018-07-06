Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron


Africa To The World Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron

President Macron said the legendary business guru is “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday in Lagos conferred France’s highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr.

Dr. Adenuga thus becomes the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award.

Explaining why the French Government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga, President Macron said the legendary business guru is “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.

READ ALSO: Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom

President Macron applauded Dr Adenuga on his promotion of the French language and culture in Nigeria, and also commended Bella Disu, Dr. Adenuga’s daughter who conceived, coordinated and executed the Alliance Française project.

He disclosed that in his two and half years in Nigeria, he can testify that Nigeria holds one trump card that is more important to surmount all challenges it may be facing now. This,  he said,  is the “incomparable spirit of entrepreneur, tenacity and ability to think out of the box,” adding that “Dr. Adenuga personifies all these qualities.”

Macron bestowed the prestigious award on Dr Adenuga at the inuaguration of the new Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko

The audience at the event  included Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka,  top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and captains of industry.

With this award, Dr. Adenuga adds another feather to his cap as he also holds the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s highest honour for a civilian who is not in government in the country as well as Ghana’s highest civil award, the Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social Media: Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit set for July 21 Social Media Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit set for July 21
Cedi Depreciation: Gov’t will arrest ‘free-falling’ cedi – Majority Cedi Depreciation Gov’t will arrest ‘free-falling’ cedi – Majority
Vehicle Registration: Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration Vehicle Registration Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration
Finance: These cities have the most expensive taxi fares in Africa Finance These cities have the most expensive taxi fares in Africa
Renewable Energy Boost: Ghana on course to produce and export nuclear power by 2029 Renewable Energy Boost Ghana on course to produce and export nuclear power by 2029
Local Business: Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom Local Business Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Renewable Energy Boost Ghana on course to produce and export nuclear...bullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 Cedi Depreciation Ghana cedi hits record lowbullet
5 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies...bullet
7 Vehicle Registration Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle...bullet
8 Local Business Government’s negative policies favouring...bullet
9 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
8 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Food Prices Skyrocket in Ghana
Buying Foodstuff Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko
Industrial Action NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work
File Photo
Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local production
PropertyTax_jpg.jpg
Paying Taxes GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August