Mövenpick launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity campaign


Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 'Kilo of Kindness' charity campaign

Guests and visitors are invited to drop off at least one kilo of supplies at any participating hotel lobby, which will then be distributed locally by the charities each property has partnered with.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra provides a Chance for Children in need with the launch of its 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity campaign

The successful initiative, now in its fourth year, calls on guests to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, and educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world.

Accra, Ghana, 15 August 2018 – Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is lending a hand to people in need with the launch of its 2018 ‗Kilo of Kindness‘ global charity campaign.

Now in its fourth year, the successful initiative, which honours the United Nations International Day of Charity on 5 September, calls on guests and the general public to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, and educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world, with a focus on underprivileged youngsters.

This year more than 30 hotels across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East are backing the campaign, which runs from 1-15 September. Guests and visitors are invited to drop off at least one kilo of supplies at any participating hotel lobby, which will then be distributed locally by the charities each property has partnered with.

High-priority items include books, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers and erasers; canned foods such as tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables and concentrated milk; dry foods like rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour, powdered milk, baby formula, tea and coffee; and clothing for adults and children.

Last year, 8,500 kilos of supplies were donated to participating hotels – a figure Mövenpick hopes to surpass with its 2018 campaign. While each guest is encouraged to donate a ‗Kilo of Kindness‘, all contributions will be gratefully received.

This year, Mövenpick continues its partnership with beneficiaries of the charity drive, Chance for Children, an accredited non-governmental organisation (NGO) which was founded in 1999 by Amon Kotey and Daniela Rüdisüli Sodjah. Chance for Children seeks to empower the street children in Accra to take their lives into their own hands by providing them with love, safety, and security as well as enabling them school education and professional training.

Our Kilo of Kindness initiative has grown over the years with massive support from the public. In 2018, we are rallying support company-wide and across as many channels as possible in the hope it will be the charity drive‘s most successful year yet,‖ said Noemi Delgado, Director of Sales & Marketing, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

The ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign is part of the company‘s global CSR programme, SHINE, which groups initiatives around three pillars — Environment, Employer, and Social Sustainability — with Education the thread common to each.

For more information on participating hotels and the charities, they are supporting, see below or

visit www.movenpick.com/akiloofkindness

