Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more

The Chamber of Telecommunications explained that AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone are reviewing their tariffs as a result of the amendments of the Acts referenced in the 2018 mid-year budget review.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Telecommunication giants MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo are set to review their tariffs upwards from November 2018.

This means that the tariffs charged by the aforementioned networks will also go up, a statement from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said.

The Chamber said AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone are reviewing their tariffs as a result of the amendments of the Acts referenced in the 2018 mid-year budget review.

READ ALSO:  Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiver

Customers are, therefore, be expected to pay more since the networks will pass the cost of the new levies to their consumers.

CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kenneth Ashigbey play

CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kenneth Ashigbey

 

"The objective was to “give effect to the conversion of NHIL and GETFL into levies that are not subject to the input-output mechanism, and delinking them from VAT by removing the option of input tax deductibility,” thereby giving both levies a unique and different legal identity and distinguished from VAT," sections of the statement read.

The statement, which was signed by CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kenneth Ashigbey, further noted that the telecommunication networks would comply fully with Ghana’s laws and ensure the distinction between VAT and the new levies.

"Our members, who are responsible corporate entities, would comply fully with Ghana’s laws and ensure the distinction between VAT and the new levies emanating from their separate origins and basis in law."

"As intended the incidence of the two new levies will thus be on consumers and will result in the increase of the cost of telecommunication services.

"Customers of telecommunication services will be notified by their service providers prior to any changes being made and the expected changes will take effect on 1st of November 2018,” it added.

READ ALSO:  Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits

Read the full statement from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications below:

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications on behalf of its members – AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone – wishes to notify its esteemed customers and the general public of tariff modifications following the implementation of the new tax laws.

The government as part of the 2018 mid-year review of the budget amended the Acts referenced above.

The objective was to “give effect to the conversion of NHIL and GETFL into levies that are not subject to the input-output mechanism, and delinking them from VATby removing the option of input tax deductibility,” thereby giving both levies a unique and different legal identity and distinguished from VAT.

Our members, who are responsible corporate entities, would comply fully with Ghana’s laws and ensure the distinction between VAT and the new levies emanating from their separate origins and basis in law. As intended the incidence of the two new levies will thus be on consumers and will result in the increase of the cost of telecommunication services.

Customers of telecommunication services will be notified by their service providers prior to any changes being made and the expected changes will take effect on 1st of November 2018.

The telecommunications industry remains committed to full transparency and accountability to both the Government of Ghana and their customers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP government has done a lot in 20 months – Bawumia NPP government has done a lot in 20 months – Bawumia
Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiver Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiver
Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits
Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits
Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO recruits Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO recruits
GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Reportbullet
2 Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in Octoberbullet
3 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruitsbullet
6 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources...bullet
7 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create...bullet
8 Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO...bullet
9 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start...bullet
10 IES predicts fuel increase againbullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai
Human interface still important in customer service — Vodafone Director
Cabinet has proposed a revised rent law which would peg rent advance at one year for tenants.
Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti
Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins on Oct. 15
X
Advertisement