MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more

Telecommunication giants MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo are set to review their tariffs upwards from November 2018.

This means that the tariffs charged by the aforementioned networks will also go up, a statement from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said.

The Chamber said AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone are reviewing their tariffs as a result of the amendments of the Acts referenced in the 2018 mid-year budget review.

Customers are, therefore, be expected to pay more since the networks will pass the cost of the new levies to their consumers.

Read the full statement from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications below:

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications on behalf of its members – AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone – wishes to notify its esteemed customers and the general public of tariff modifications following the implementation of the new tax laws.

The government as part of the 2018 mid-year review of the budget amended the Acts referenced above.

The objective was to “give effect to the conversion of NHIL and GETFL into levies that are not subject to the input-output mechanism, and delinking them from VATby removing the option of input tax deductibility,” thereby giving both levies a unique and different legal identity and distinguished from VAT.

Our members, who are responsible corporate entities, would comply fully with Ghana’s laws and ensure the distinction between VAT and the new levies emanating from their separate origins and basis in law. As intended the incidence of the two new levies will thus be on consumers and will result in the increase of the cost of telecommunication services.

Customers of telecommunication services will be notified by their service providers prior to any changes being made and the expected changes will take effect on 1st of November 2018.

The telecommunications industry remains committed to full transparency and accountability to both the Government of Ghana and their customers.