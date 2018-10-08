news

The Christian Council of Ghana has commended President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom for taking the initiative of restoring customers’ confidence in indigenous banks.

Dr Nduom who is also the Board Chairman of GN Bank is currently on a nationwide tour, dubbed “Stop the Panic Withdrawal and Strengthen our Indigenous banks” to allay fears of customers who are rushing to cash out their monies from Indigenous banks for fear of losing it.

The Business mogul who started the tour in Greater Accra region, has also been to Koforidua and Nkawkaw in the Eastern region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Sunyani, Wenchi and Techiman in Brong Ahafo Region.

At a gathering to engage customers of Indigenous banks at Wenchi, Dr Nduom appealed to them not to cash out monies they do not genuinely need at the moment, as that would result in undue pressure on the banks to release monies to those who genuinely need it.

He added that” GN Bank has come to stay and would never collapse. So stay calm because your monies are safe with us”.

On his part, the council’s Brong Ahafo Regional Executive Dr DK Mensah, thanked Dr Nduom for championing financial inclusion and “making it possible for every Ghanaian to bank anywhere in the country”.

He was full of praise for Dr Nduom for “showing a great sense of selfless leadership at championing a nationwide campaign to save our Indigenous banks and economy at large”.

Also present, Nchirahene, Nana Baffuor Addo Kwaabo II used the platform to encourage customers gathered there to be ambassadors “and spread the message to save our local banks”.

A representative of the Chief Imam at Wenchi, admonished Ghanaians to patronize our own, adding “Zongo community is rest assured that GN Bank would not collapse.”