NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile money

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Samuel Annor, has said that subscribers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will be able to renew their membership using their mobile phones.

Dr Annor said that this mode of subscription will ensure that subscribers pay only authorised charges and prevent any form of corruption.

He said this when he paid a working visit to the Authority’s Ayawaso District office in Accra on Wednesday, October 31.

At the time of his visit, hundreds of NHIS subscribers had thronged the district office to either register or renew their membership. Officials there say that this is a normal scene at the place.

However, the numbers have been inundating.

Dr Annor said the numbers are increasing and subscribers do not have to go through this stress hence the introduction of the electronic renewal.

This expected to relieve NHIS subscribers of the long hours they spend at the district offices to have their cards renewed.

Currently, an electronic renewal system is being piloted in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region and West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region. It is expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.

The process requires a mobile application to generate a code and payments are done via mobile money.