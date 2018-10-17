NPP government has done a lot in 20 months – Bawumia

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that after just 20 months in office, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done more compared other governments.

He reiterated that the government has resolved to transform Ghana within the shortest possible time through the implementation of policies and programmes designed to make Ghana a modern economy.

“The Akufo-Addo Government is doing things, life transforming activities and reforms, what we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months. We are implementing reforms that will provide the critical, soft infrastructure that will ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy."

READ ALSO: Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits

“In just 20 months, we have implemented policies and programmes designed to formalise the economy and make life easier for both the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses. For instance, today, through the use of technology, getting a Drivers’ Licence has been made easier and cut out the need to pay a middleman before accessing an essential service. This is certainly good for the ordinary Ghanaian and business.” Dr. Bawumia added.

The Vice President was speaking at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra on Tuesday 16th October 2018.

“This government is building a new, confident, modern Ghana through the use of technology and the implementation of critical reforms. We have delivered in this short period, and will continue to deliver in the coming days, months and years,” the Vice President said.

READ ALSO: Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiver

He outlined a number of critical building blocks for formalisation such as ensuring unique identification (Ghana Card, to be rolled out nationwide soon), location (National Digital Property Addressing System-GhanaPostGPS implemented), seamless payment system (Mobile Payments Interoperability implemented), justice delivery (E-case tracking ongoing), improved access to education (Free SHS, E-education ongoing), and facilitating business operations (paperless port, E-registration of companies, etc).

Vice President Bawumia maintained that the government was committed to moving Ghana beyond aid while creating the environment for the growth of the private sector.

“In the area of health, processes are underway to ensure the speedy supply of urgently required blood and medication to isolated, hard-to-access communities through the use of drones. The processes should be completed soon, and I’m happy to say that Government is not paying a pesewa for this. It is being funded by the private sector,” the Vice President disclosed.

Dr Bawumia called on the investor-community to take advantage of Ghana’s business-friendly environment to do business in the country.