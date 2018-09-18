Pulse.com.gh logo
Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account


Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account

The Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi said ‘there is nothing like security fees’ in their invoices.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senyo Hosi play

Senyo Hosi

The Bulk Oil Distributors have denied paying ¢40.5m in ‘security fees’ after revelations, that the said amount ended up ‘illegally’ in the office of the Chief of Staff’s account.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi said ‘there is nothing like security fees’ in their invoices.

He argued that the payments made while Julius Debrah was President Mahama’s Chief of Staff is another example of politicians using BOST to make money.

READ ALSO: GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages

His comments come after a letter signed by Kwame Awuah-Darko explained that transfers were “monies accrued from the security fees taken from Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) invoices to effect payments on the cost of petroleum products supplied by Goil”.

The payments were authorised by the former Chief Executive of BOST, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, from August 2015 to January 2017.

The last payment was made 4 days to the swearing-in of Nana Akufo-Addo as President after the 2016 elections.

A civil society organisation, Centre for National Affairs has petitioned the Special Prosecutor who is responsible for investigating corruption-related activities.

However, Mr Hosi said BDCs don’t take their petroleum supplies from Goil as the letter claims to have formed the basis for charging ‘security fees’.

He called for a non-political probe into the actions of BOST. He was of the view that the ¢40.5m payment is only the tip of the iceberg. He added that some politicians are deliberately making it look like BOST is not viable enough to make profit.

READ ALSO: StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV decoders to Ghanaian villages

He cited times in 2015 when BOST started to import petroleum products to store and sell. But despite the demand for petroleum products, BOST has declared losses of about $300m.

Incidentally, the payments to the office of the Chief of Staff began in 2015.

“It is just too sickening”, he fumed. He added that anytime BOST makes a loss, some private persons make a profit.

Senyo Hosi said some well-functioning BDCs are managed by persons who once worked at BOST.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

