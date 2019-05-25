The roadshow forms part of the company’s agenda to increase the participation and empowerment of women in the rural economies of Ghana in order to improve productivity, build assets, increase household income as well as better their nutrition, health, and education. Additionally it is a community-wide financial literacy campaign aimed at providing clients with knowledge about financial services to help them make more informed choices.

The first phase of the community based roadshow were carried out at Cherehin, Nsawkaw, Ayeasu and Chiraa in Bono and Bono East Regions.

The campaign is to educate people especially women to be financially disciplined through our financial education, the usage of digital financial services, Good Agricultural Practices and economic empowerment in their various fields of engagement.

The roadshow attracted more than 500 people who had the opportunity to watch financial literacy documentaries and also interacted with Opportunity International staff on issues bothering on their finances and the market perception about the financial institution in Ghana.

When the Head of Transformation, Mrs. Vivian Mottey was interviewed, she made it clear that, this initiative is not only targeting Opportunity International clients but the community at large to improve their general knowledge in financial services, Good Agricultural Practices and the use of the Digital Financial Services. She said ‘these activities are what set us apart from our competitors’.

This programme was made possible by the support of Opportunity International UK, in partnership with UK Aid Match.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana. Opportunity International is at the forefront of delivering transformational financial services to help transform the lives of clients. It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International - A global institution dedicated to helping clients transform out of poverty

The institution has 43 outlets in 7 Regions of Ghana. As of April 2019, the company had 537,502 clients of which 42,795 were loan clients. With a total asset of GHS 235.1 million and shareholders net worth of GHS 34.6 million, Opportunity International is clearly one of the biggest savings and loans companies in Ghana with a track record of delivering formal financial services to its clients in a very sustainable way.